BJP’s youth president in Shopian kidnapped, slaughtered

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz
SRINAGAR: Days after slaughtering a ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist, unidentified terrorists on Thursday kidnapped BJP’s District President (Youth) at the district headquarters of Shopian and subsequently killed him by slitting his throat even as two soldiers and one militant got killed in a fierce gunfight at Sambora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
Informed sources told STATE TIMES that 30-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Bhat of Bongam Mohalla of Shopian returned to his home at around 4.00 PM and strolled out of his home after taking tea. Apparently kidnapped by suspected terrorists from a nearby market, Bhat was subsequently done to death at Killora, near Pinjora village.
Sources said that working as Male Multipurpose Health Worker (MMPHW) for National Health Mission (NHM) on contractual basis at District Hospital of Shopian, Bhat simultaneously used to operate as BJP’s District President (Youth) and a small time contractor. However, a source insisted that he was posted at office of Block Medical Officer Shopian wherefrom two suspected terrorists kidnapped him. His body, with his throat slit and wounds all over his face and chest area, was spotted and recovered from Killora at 5.30 PM. According to one source, Bhat used to work at BMO’s office where two suspected terrorists appeared and directed him to follow them silently.
In a classic case of credibility deficit, Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha owns up a person, who publicly disowns them for the fear of persecution. Apprehensions of BJYM District President Shopian, Gowhar Ahmed were not unfounded. He had expressed his “Izhar-e-Lataluqi” (not-aligned) with the BJP through paid advertisement. At that point of time the BJP, which is partnering the coalition government with PDP, did not took any cognizance of his fears and left its office bearer virtually in lurch. He could have been saved by providing security that is available to every Tom, Dick and Harry in the Valley at the whims of politicians and senior police officers. Who cares for nationalists? Once the worst happened, the BJP is beating the bushes; and chest as well.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
At this stage of my life I am not left with many desires: SRK
More sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey
Zaira asks J&K youth to chase and fulfill dreams
Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos accuses Spacey of harassment
Shatrughan Sinha was offered “Ittefaq’: Sonakshi Sinha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper