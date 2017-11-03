BJP’s youth president in Shopian kidnapped, slaughtered

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Days after slaughtering a ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist, unidentified terrorists on Thursday kidnapped BJP’s District President (Youth) at the district headquarters of Shopian and subsequently killed him by slitting his throat even as two soldiers and one militant got killed in a fierce gunfight at Sambora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Informed sources told STATE TIMES that 30-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Bhat of Bongam Mohalla of Shopian returned to his home at around 4.00 PM and strolled out of his home after taking tea. Apparently kidnapped by suspected terrorists from a nearby market, Bhat was subsequently done to death at Killora, near Pinjora village.

Sources said that working as Male Multipurpose Health Worker (MMPHW) for National Health Mission (NHM) on contractual basis at District Hospital of Shopian, Bhat simultaneously used to operate as BJP’s District President (Youth) and a small time contractor. However, a source insisted that he was posted at office of Block Medical Officer Shopian wherefrom two suspected terrorists kidnapped him. His body, with his throat slit and wounds all over his face and chest area, was spotted and recovered from Killora at 5.30 PM. According to one source, Bhat used to work at BMO’s office where two suspected terrorists appeared and directed him to follow them silently.



WISE AFTER THE EVENT In a classic case of credibility deficit, Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha owns up a person, who publicly disowns them for the fear of persecution. Apprehensions of BJYM District President Shopian, Gowhar Ahmed were not unfounded. He had expressed his “Izhar-e-Lataluqi” (not-aligned) with the BJP through paid advertisement. At that point of time the BJP, which is partnering the coalition government with PDP, did not took any cognizance of his fears and left its office bearer virtually in lurch. He could have been saved by providing security that is available to every Tom, Dick and Harry in the Valley at the whims of politicians and senior police officers. Who cares for nationalists? Once the worst happened, the BJP is beating the bushes; and chest as well.

Bhat’s family members revealed that just three or four days back, he had declared in a paid advertisement in a Srinagar-based newspaper that he was not associated with any pro-India political party. However, around the same time he had also attended a party workers’ meeting in Srinagar which was attended by BJP’s national General Secretary Ram Madhav.Ram Madhav tweeted: “Tragedy strikes at BJP. Gowhar Bhat district youth president, Shopian in Kashmir killed by terrorists. Met me just 3 days ago in Srinagar.” He added: “Body found with throat slit. Price we pay in our fight against terrorism. Deep condolences. These sacrifices make our determination stronger.”Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolences with the bereaved family. She made an appeal to all sections of society to come forward to end “this cycle of violence in the State”. BJYM State President Suresh Ajay Magotra condemned the killing of BJYM District President Shopian, Gowhar Ahmed and sought severe punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.Meanwhile, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Awantipora Police, CRPF and troops of Rashtriya Rifles 50th Battalion swooped down on a militant hideout at Naaristan hamlet, on Sambora-Hattipora Road in Pulwama district. One unidentified militant and two soldiers, namely Suraj Singh and Kushwha, got killed. Operation was underway till late tonight even as the official sources in Srinagar maintained that there was probably no more militant. Residents insisted that a group of 5 militants had been spotted in the village and four of them had managed to escape.Earlier in the day, two CRPF men sustained injuries when their vehicle came under terrorist attack in Mattan area of Anantnag. They were both rushed to Srinagar and admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.