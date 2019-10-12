BJP’s woman candidate elected BDC Chairperson unopposed

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: BJP woman candidate Stanzin Yangdol was elected unopposed as Chairperson of Block Development Council (BDC) from Singaylalok block of Leh District. She was the lone candidate from Singaylalok block comprising Photoksar, Lingshed, Dipling and Wanla villages. Stanzin Ladol was given a rousing reception at party office on Friday afternoon.

BJP Leh President Dorjay Angchuk, BJP General Secretary and Ladakh InCharge Satish Sharma and BJP Leh unit Vice President Advocate Tashi Gyaltsa termed unopposed victory of a woman candidate on BDC seat as a new history in the region, as it has set as an example for entire Ladakh for giving equal space to womenfolk to participate in active politics.

Dorjay Angchuk claimed that Ladakhi people have high hopes and faith in BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled several long pending demands including UT for Ladakh, Airport extension, medical college besides other projects. He said that victory of a woman candidate as BDC Chairman is the best way to express gratitude towards Prime Minister and hoped that the party will win all 16 seats in BDC election in region.

Similarly, BJP General Secretary and Ladakh Incharge Satish Sharma said that history has been created with victory of a female candidate. He thanked people of Ladakh for posing faith in BJP in all elections including recently concluded MP election.

Stanzin Yangdol, hailing from Photoksar village, while expressing gratitude towards people of Singalalok for electing her unopposed, said that people have pinned high hopes on her and she would leave no stone unturned to fulfill the expectations of people by bringing equitable development in all villages of her block. She further hoped that after BDC elections, there would be lots of progress and development in the region.

After withdrawal date of nominations on Friday, as many as 48 candidates including 14 females are in fray for 15 BDC chairmen posts, for which election is scheduled to be held on 24th October.