BJP’s weak policies responsible for unabated killings on borders: Team Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Strongly condemning brutal killing of four civilians and one BSF jawan due to unprovoked shelling from Pakistani side, Team Jammu on Friday charged BJP leadership with murdering border residents for cheap politics.

Team Jammu observed that border residents are being butchered like animals but BJP leadership is shamelessly indulged into dirty politics on human lives.

Addressing emergent meeting of the executive committee members of the Team Jammu which held today to discuss prevailing situation on the border, Chairman of Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that killing of civilians on borders be it International Border (IB) or Line of Control (LoC) has become a routine affair but those at the helm of the affairs are doing dirty politics on human lives.

“While as BJP led NDA Government at the Centre is least concerned over lives and property of the people of Jammu region, Coalition Government of J&K has already left people of Jammu region at the mercy of Pakistan and other anti-national elements”, Zorawar regretted and added that during the last four years killings on the borders have increased manifold and those who always claim for giving befitting reply to Pakistan have gone to hibernation after attaining power.

“Where are our elected representatives?”, Jamwal asked, adding, “It is very unfortunate that at the time of crises all elected representatives have gone to the hibernation”.

Team Jammu demanded martyrs status for border population who get killed while promoting agriculture under risk to their lives and compensation at par with the persons killed & injured due to the militancy and bulletproof critical care ambulances be kept in the threatened areas while the Public Health Centre, Arnia needs up gradation with sufficient stock of medicines.

Jamwal condemned the political leaders who visit them for photo sessions and have nothing to offer except false assurances.

Among others who attended the meeting included Rajesh Kapoor, Surinder Sharma, Akshay Gupta, Chandan Datta, Yogesh Kumar, Sulabh Mahajan, Arun Jojra, Narinder Sharma, Rajesh Chandan, Ashok Kumar, Guga Verma, Raju Sharma, Karandeep Thakur and Sumit Dusgotra.