BJP’s Stanzin wins Councillor by-election from Martselang Constituency

LEH: BJP candidate Stanzin Chosphel won the by-election from Martselang Constituency of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh (Ladakh) on Monday. Returning Officer for Martselang Constituency of LAHDC Leh announced BJP candidate Stanzin Chosphel of BJP as newly elected Councillor from Martselang constituency, winning the by-elections by a margin of 427 votes.

In the by-election, 2,552 out of total 4,293 electorates from eight villages including Stok, Matho, Stakna, Martselang, Changa, Chomoling, Shang and Chokdo falling under Martselang Constituency have exercised their voting rights on September 19 to elect their new Councillor after the seat got vacated with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, then Councillor Martselang winning MP Ladakh seat during Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

There were three contestants in the fray for by-election namely Stanzin Chosphel of BJP (1,300 votes), Tashi Norboo Jayo of INC (316 votes) and Rinchen Gyurmet, Independent candidate (873 votes). 11 votes were in favour of NOTA while 41 got rejected. The counting took place today at Counting Centre, Tisuru under overall supervision of the Chief Election Authority, LAHDC Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya amid tight security arrangements.