BJP’s official candidate for Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation is Chander Mohan Gupta and Purnima Sharma is Dy Mayor candidate. Filling nomination papers today. Elections for these posts will held on November 15
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
Niharika Singh shares her #MeToo account, calls out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar
Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper