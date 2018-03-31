BJP’s new found love for nomads; Rs 5.40 Cr allocated for road development in Gujjar dominated areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

BRAZEN DIVERSION OF BADP FUNDS

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Allegedly deviating from the guidelines with regard to implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Border Area Development Programme (BADP), the BJP partnered PDP led Government has allocated Rs 5.40 crore for development of villages inhabited by Scheduled Tribes including Gujjar and Bakerwal Community in Kathua district.

Notwithstanding the fact that the BADP guidelines, modified in July 2015, are not community specific, the allocation has been specifically made for a particular community-in this case Scheduled Tribes including Gujjar and Bakerwals. The key features of modified guidelines, inter allia, are; BADP Programme has been now extended to all villages located within 0-10 km of International border in all the 17 states that share India’s international borders; within these villages, the villages identified by the Border Guarding Forces will get first priority; some new schemes for convergence to BADP have been included viz. Swachhta Abhiyan, Skill Development Programmes, Rural / border tourism, scientific farming, etc.

In this backdrop, the allocation or the purpose of fund diversion appears to benefit the tribal dominated area under BADP 2017-2018.

The order to this effect has been issued by District Development Commissioner Kathua vide No 288-Dev of 2018 dated February 12, 2018.

The order which diverts Rs 5.40 crore for road connectivity to Gujjars clearly states that this money cannot be used for any other work and not for clearing any liability.

“No scheme other than approved scheme shall be taken up for the execution and no past liability whatsoever shall be cleared against released amount,” the DDC’s order clearly states in para (IV).

Advocate Ankur Sharma, who recently exposed Tribal policy, said, “Selective diversion of BADP funds to benefit members of only one community, most of whom have been grabbing land, is a subversive act.”

“This step will not only encourage more land grabbing in the border areas but also facilitate the creation of safe havens for infiltrators from across the IB and LoC,” Advocate Ankur said, adding “It is intriguing that government of India has allowed it and virtually become an accomplice in demographic change of the area and also a facilitator in building safe haven for infiltrators.”

“Diversion of funds to a particular community in violation of the object of the scheme is baffling when it is a well documented fact that these settlements act as rest houses for cross border infiltrators and terrorists.

It’s ironical that government is funding for own invasion by legitimising and encouraging inimical settlements near borders by members of a particular community. This is another instance of State involvement in bringing demographic change in Hindu dominated areas,” lamented Advocate Ankur Sharma.

Meanwhile, the DDC order states that in pursuance to Planning, Development & Monitoring Department’s Order No. 38-PD&MD of 2018 dated February 8, 2018 issued under endorsement No PD/CSS/BADP/ST/AAP/2017-18/Temp dated February 8, 2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of an amount of Rs 540.00 Lakh (Rs. Five Crore Forty Lakh only) under BADP 2017-18 in favour of Assistant Commissioner Development, Kathua for providing of road connectivity to Tribal dominated areas under BADP 2017-18 as per schematic breakup indicated at Annexure “A” to this order.

The Assistant Commissioner Development, Kathua shall take necessary action for execution of the schemes /works as per approved Action Plan and also ensure that:- (i) It is enjoined upon the Assistant Commissioner Development to ensure that before execution of the works, a certificate is accorded that the works being taken-up for execution qualify for inclusion under BADP as per the guidelines of the scheme. In particular, Assistant Commissioner Development shall ensure and record a certificate that none of the works being taken-up for execution lie at the distance more than 10 Kms from I.B./LoC: (ii). The execution/implementation of works/schemes be carried out after observing all the codal formalities and as per guidelines on BADP issued by MHA, GOI and the instructions issued by PD &MD from time to time. (iii). The expenditure against the approved works shall be restricted to released amount without increasing the scope of work and any savings shall be reported to this office and shall not be utilized without the approval of Competent Authority; (iv). No scheme other than approved scheme shall be taken up for execution and no past liability whatsoever shall be cleared against released amount; (v). While executing schemes/works. Assistant Commissioner Development shall ensure that there is no overlapping/duplication of the schemes/works with any other programme and no part as a whole of any work already executed under any of the programmes; (vi). Assistant Commissioner Development shall be responsible for ensuring that all schemes being taken up fall strictly within BADP guidelines. In particular they shall ensure that all the schemes are within 0-10 Km distance from LOC/ IB; (vii). Schemes where subsidy element is involved shall not be taken up as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, Department of Border Management, (viii). The funds so released shall not be re-appropriated at any level without the prior approval of the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department; (ix). Photographic evidence indicating the pre-execution and past execution past status shall be kept on record for verification/monitoring purpose; (x). Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua will inspect the work during/after execution on random basis and furnish his physical verification report. (xi). Monthly utilisation certificates/expenditure reports shall regularly be submitted to this office for evaluation and onward submission to PD&MD.