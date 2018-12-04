BJP’s mired Kashmir policy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Yoginder Kandhari

A Pleading Interlocutor

Post withdrawal of ceasefire, other than resumption of counter-insurgency operations New Delhi has nothing new to offer. Dineshwar Sharma, New Delhi’s Interlocutor, represents government’s dovish line. Sharma has spent the better part of the year pleading to be heard by anyone who listens. The Hurriyat leaders treat him with disdain while Pakistan looks upon him as one more sign that India is a soft-state.

International Focus Back on Kashmir

By pulling out the support from a democratically elected government in Srinagar, the Modi government has pushed itself to the front line of international pressure. Internationally, Governor’s rule in the State leads to a perception that security forces virtually control governance levers. While dividends of this approach are difficult to foresee at this stage, New Delhi is heading for tougher times to handle international pressure in this regard. Some red flags over Kashmir situation have already been raised in recent months.

Recent UN Report

Even during 1990s, when militancy was at its peak in the Valley and when India was under intense international pressure, no UN agency called for an official enquiry into alleged Human Rights violations in Kashmir. Recently, Zeid Al Ra’ad Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has announced that he would urge the UN Council for Human Rights to conduct a “comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations” He also released the UN’s first-ever official report on such violations. It indeed is a failure of India’s diplomacy.

China Factor

Just when US administration under Donald Trump is evincing little interest in Kashmir, China is subtly turning up the heat on India. Luo Zhaohui, China’s envoy to New Delhi, has already mooted a proposal for trilateral talks between China, India and Pakistan. Though the suggestion was made in context of increasing economic cooperation between the three countries under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) umbrella, ostensibly trade and economic activity would require peace in Kashmir. The sub-text of the envoy’s suggestion is for China to play a leading role in getting India and Pakistan to the dialogue table to resolve outstanding differences, including the dispute over Kashmir. Zhaohui’s suggestion is more a statement of China’s intent than his private opinion as New Delhi would like us to believe.

Appeasement Policy

BJP Government at the Centre has continued the very appeasement policy it accuses Congress or Congress led coalitions of. During the present dispensation too, Valley is flush with liberal central funding as to drive the present Governor to compunction over the loot prevalent in Kashmir. State BJP leaders, either complicit or indifferent, overlooked the recent recruitment scam in J&K Bank or of some blue eyed making it to KAS without even appearing for the competitive examination. At organisational level too, BJP is trying to woo renegades to bolster their ranks in the Valley. All this happening for a price and whose money is BJP, as an organisation, spending in the Valley? The party has already ceded considerable support base to its political opponents in Jammu and Leh.

KPs Abandoned

After promising moon to the displaced community, BJP ditched KPs lock, stock and barrel. By patronising a few known faces from the community, BJP has imposed a gag on the community’s demand for economic and political empowerment. Anointing a few from the community as legislators with an explicit caveat not to raise any genuine concerns of the community or using a few as pawns in political chicanery during Local Bodies elections in the Valley is no empowerment or a solace to the community. Not only abandoning the plans to resettle the displaced community in the Valley, announced with much fanfare, even filling-up posts set aside in 2009 for the displaced youth have not been fully subscribed so far. On the other hand, just to retain political good will of the Valley Sikhs, it is widely believed that job package for KP youth, who are still putting up in the Valley, is being torpedoed by BJP through the community Blacksheep in their cadres. No one grudges employment for the Valley Sikhs but why at the cost of KP youth’s right? Not to speak of booking murderers who massacred KPs during early 1990s, BJP had the audacity to field one such tormentor as their party candidate from Tankipora during recently concluded Municipal elections in Srinagar. The list of betrayals is endless.

Looking Ahead

By falling back to counter-insurgency operations or imposing Governor rule, BJP appears to have run out of ideas to handle Kashmir. Modi’s muscular policy has, in fact, turned out to be one of compromises with the very forces and the ideology it set out to fight in first place. The third front, under the likes of Sajjad Lone- author of ‘Achievable Nationhood’- that BJP was openly patronising, may well turn out to be just another player fighting for the same political space in the Valley that is defined by competitive communalism and secessionism. Let us not forget that the by-polls to Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency have not been held ever since Mehbooba vacated her seat in 2016. Assembly and general elections are due soon. While agencies may gloat over successful conduct of local bodies’ polls, Assembly and national elections invite a worldwide attention and their successful conduct would be a massive challenge to the establishment. With ISIS already a reality in Kashmir, with or without BJP in the saddle in New Delhi, India seems in for a long haul in the Valley.

(Concluded)