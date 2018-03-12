BJP’s false slogans root cause of present unrest: Manohar

Share Share 0 Share 0

BILLAWAR: False slogans of BJP’s leadership are root cause of present unrest in the State and the BJP is least bothered to fulfill the promises made during the elections. Not a single commitment has been fulfilled till date by the BJP Government both at State and the Central level and there is strong anger among the public against its whole leadership which has been seen on ground recently in Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote and Hiranagar of Kathua District.

This was stated by Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, former Minister and Senior Congress leader during a a public meeting at Challan in Ramkote Tehsil of Billawar constituency of District Kathua in which a large number of people from different walks of life including Panchs, Sarpanchs and delegates of Block Congress participated.

Dr. Sharma termed the State BJP-PDP government as a big failure and held it completely responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in the State. He said that almost every section of society is unsatisfied from the working style of BJP in the present Coalition Government and its complete surrender before PDP in each and every issue related to Jammu since its formation.

Dr Sharma said that the State BJP-PDP government is knowingly creating an atmosphere of confusion and chaos in the State. He said that the BJP firstly instigated people and then suppress their voice for their political gain. He said that such type of activity is cheating with the people of country.

Dr Sharma that the BJP always does politics of opportunism and hate which ultimately destroys the atmosphere of peace and calm in State. He said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is also playing with the sentiments of Jammu Province whether it may be the District status and ADC for Nowshera or Kalakote or Billawar or Basohli , PSC selections and other issues of Jammu. He said it is a bad trend in a healthy democracy and not good for the unity of State which is already going through serious crisis for the past two decades.

Dr. Sharma while reacting on the ongoing agitation at Nowshera demanded district status for Billawar as recommended by cabinet sub-committee headed by Tara Chand then Dy. CM and Billoria Commission headed by Dr. SS Billoria in which they also suggested separate districts for Akhnoor and Seote in Rajouri. He also demanded District status for Basohli.

Dr. Sharma welcomed the youth who joined the Congress party after leaving BJP. Budhi Singh, Ajit Singh, Shiv Kumar Kapoor, Hans Raj, Prakash Singh, Lal Chand Verma, Balbir Singh, Bikram Singh, Tara Singh, Hukum Chand, Shori Lal, Rajkumar and Jhasar Khan was also present.