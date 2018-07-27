BJP’s disciplinary committee proposes MLA’s suspension

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking strong note of the allegation leveled by an ex-serviceman regarding kidnapping of his daughter by BJP leader and MLA R.S Pura Dr Gagan Bhagat and also the statement given by aforesaid legislator’s wife before media that his spouse is having an extramarital affair, BJP disciplinary committee exclusively constituted for looking into the matter on Thursday recommended three months’ suspension for the BJP law-maker with a direction to sort out issues with those leveling allegations.

The disciplinary committee comprising senior BJP leader Sunil Sethi as its Chairman and party leaders N.D Rajwal and Virinderjeet Singh as members in its recommendation to State BJP President Ravinder Raina asked him to immediately suspend Gagan Bhagat from party for three months, restrain him from holding any official position in party for a period of one year and ask the party MLA to settle all disputes to the satisfaction of the complainant parties within the suspension period.

The aforesaid committee further recommended that if Gagan Bhagat fails in resolving all disputes to the satisfaction of all complaining parties within stipulated period, he be expelled from party, to not only to do justice to parties but also send message to all members of party that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated and members of the party have to keep their image clean before the people.

It was also averred that the MLA R.S Pura be informed about his right of appeal in case State President choose to inflict punishment.