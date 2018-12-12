BJP’s countdown has begun as people reject communal politics: Cong

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A large number of Congress workers gathered at the party headquarters in Jammu on Tuesday and danced and raised slogans in support of the party following its good show in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress claimed the election trends and results showed that the countdown of the end of the BJP’s electoral success has started.

JKPCC President G A Mir said people have “rejected the divisive and communal” politics of the BJP.

Congress workers celebrated the party’s performance in the three states, where it is ahead of the ruling BJP. They assembled at the Congress headquarters and hailed the party leadership, beat drums and also distributed sweets.

Mir said the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has emerged a strong force and there is a positive change in the mindset of people towards the party’s policies.

He claimed the Congress would emerge as the largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla said that the impact of Congress victory in Assembly elections will clearly be seen in 2019 general elections and without any doubt Congress will return in J&K with thumping majority. He asserted that Congress workers have won maximum seats in Panchayat elections in Jammu region and there is clear cut indication that people of state by now have realised that Congress is the only secular party having capability and efficiency to take along every section of society for equitable development of every nook and corner of the State.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Yogesh Sawhney termed the Assembly elections outcome as a big triumph for Congress Party and its leaders after so many setbacks. “It is now for the party to use this to advantage for serving the country like they intend to,” he added.