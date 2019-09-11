BJP’s core ideology comprises inclusion of all communities to make new India: Sethi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Contrary to lies spread by opposition parties that BJP is communal, the party flourishing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patronage has proved to one and all that apart from nationalism and ‘nation first’ theory, there is no other agenda which is being promoted or propagated by its functionaries whether at grassroots level or at top echelons.

This was asserted by the senior BJP leader and General Secretary BJP J&K unit Yudhvir Sethi on Tuesday while addressing a gathering during the procession of 10th Moharram Ashura taken out under the banner of Anjuman-e-Imamia here at Shaheedi Chowk. The BJP leader was Chief Guest at the Langar organized for the Shia community members taking part in the procession.

Reiterating party’s stance, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas’, he said that first term of Modi-led union government and the short tenure till date of its second term had substantiated firmly that party toes a line without showing signs of unfairness towards any community, caste or religion, and the massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls is the testimony to this fact that BJP is as good for Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and other miniscule religious sections as it is for Hindus.

He said BJP’s ideology is integral to the culture and daily life of the people of ‘Bharat’ and it never distinguishes Indians on communal lines in contrast to the narrative being propagated by leaders of parties which are its adversaries.

Expressing solidarity with the Shia community on the occasion, he assured that BJP is the only party which ensures without failure that the benefits of development should reach each and every community in the country.

“BJP has unified India with nationalism and development narratives. Its core ideology comprising inclusion of all communities in its stride to develop new India has no match and will ensure that soon the country will boom with peace, prosperity and bonhomie among various communities”, he maintained.

Prominent among those who were present included Rafaq Ali Qazami, Vice President; Shofat Ali Khan Secretary, Amjez Ali Shah and Tahir Ali Shah.