BJP’s chief success strategy

A recent nationwide poll conducted by India Today has surprisingly established that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to gain popularity among the citizens. The survey reveals that if elections were to be held today, then NDA can win 349 seats, in contrast to UPA securing 70 seats. This poll result has come up as something peculiar since a momentous downfall in PM’s popularity was anticipated on his failure to curb economic inflation, boost jobs and when he lately reduced himself to silence and offered no condolences after the Gorakhpur tragedy in the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh.

After more than three years of BJP government, many people concur to have found no improvement significant enough to be termed as “achche din” as was inordinately advertised to the voters before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Lines with reference to crime, corruption, farmer suicide etc. were coupled with the rhyming ‘abki baar Modi sarkar’ (this time Modi’s government) tag line. On analysing the statements of Narendra Modi and the BJP leaders before and after coming into power, we find that there is a world of difference between the BJP’s stand while in opposition and the ruling BJP government.

In the India Today’s poll, it is also revealed that 61% people consider that demonetisation has caused more pain than gain. People are disappointed on the government’s non-fulfilment to create more jobs. This demonstrates that despite Modi’s policies failing on multiple fronts, BJP has been effective in projecting Modi as the supreme hope for the country. In other words, BJP’s tactic of tangling nationalism with the passion of Hindutva has proved to be successful to entice people.

The chief strategy for BJP’s political success is perhaps the linkage of religion with governance and nationality. BJP, ever-since its establishment, has been posing itself as the ‘saviour’ of the Hindus. Criticism of government is being correlated with the criticism of Hinduism and of the country. The astonishing victory of BJP in UP despite having no popular leader in the state had a strong support of religious affiliation. The issue of Ram Mandir was again raised. This was supplemented by Modi’s fuming ‘kabristan-shamshan’ comment. Similarly, zealotry on the issue of cows has led to a number of serious offences like lynching and assaults in north India. Despite numerous concerted attacks by those masquerading as cow vigilantes, the government’s disregard only propels them. Being a staunch supporter of animal rights, I also endorse the ban on cow slaughter just like I do for the other animals. But the current government is often seen adjusting its stand on cow slaughter according to its need and greed. The same party that extensively professes the ban on cow slaughter in northern states like Uttar Pradesh, declares that if it comes to power in the ban exempted states like Kerala, Goa and north-eastern states, it will not ban beef or the slaughtering of cows. The BJP’s Goa CM Manohar Parrikar last month declared that the state government will import beef from other states to ensure there is no shortage of beef. India is presently the third-largest exporter of beef in the world. Why is the government not ceasing the export of beef? This is one great example of hypocrisy.

Strong nationalistic sentiments are being sowed among the commoners while those in position are functioning normally. For instance, besides the grand “Make in India” initiative, last year on Diwali we all received forwarded messages as an appeal to boycott Chinese lights. Such messages are occasionally widely circulated and people proudly accept the same. However, soon the tender to supply coaches for Nagpur’s metro was given to CRRC Corporation, the largest train maker of China. Ironically, no one questioned the government’s nationalism on this. In the present scenario of globalisation, as economists know better, a closed economy is not good the revenue of developing countries like India. Representing itself as the foremost patriotic party at various junctures, the BJP ministers are pushing to make the national song mandatory in schools, but another recent reality check by India Today divulged that the same ministers can’t themselves sing even a few lines of Vande Mataram.

The outgoing Vice-President Dr Hamid Ansari on demitting his office remarked that democracy can turn into tyranny if criticism of government is not allowed. Nevertheless, he was criticised on social media over his comment. Today the criticisers of the government are without any knowledge being termed as anti-national. It goes without saying that healthy criticism is indeed one of the essential factors that avert absolutism in any democratic system. As Mark Twain perfectly opined, “Loyalty to the Nation all the time, loyalty to the Government when it deserves it.”

It is now evident that the very foundation of Modi’s landslide victory was laid on many unachievable vows and promises. A number of pre-election tall claims and promises have proven to be what Amit Shah called it – political jumlas. Modi not only promised to bring back black money from overseas within a specific time period but also went steps further and reportedly promised to deposit 15 lakh in each citizen’s bank account. Although I don’t believe such thing to be possible or even consider it reasonable to do so, this may have been a persuasive factor in BJP’s 2014 landslide vote share. Indigent people are really helpless. In order to earn a living, they resort to even give up their only possessions. Why would they not give a vote for a whopping 15 lakhs? The much celebrated “achche din” hype instilled a great deal of hope in people who had become too frustrated with the machinery of government to vote them again. Nevertheless, the government is trying hard to create history and making its policies to look appealing. The GST is undoubtedly a great tax reform, but in order to historicise it all the more, it was enacted at midnight.

The BJP often attempts to shoulder the responsibility on the opposition, but it should take into account the fact that it is they who had promised the moon. It has although succeeded to form the government at the centre and some states, but it indeed has a lot of challenges and a big list of unfulfilled promises that should reasonably affect the vote share in 2019. Nevertheless, the BJP perhaps has some other strategies too.

(The writer is a B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) student in Lucknow University.)