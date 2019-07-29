BJP’s attempt to weaken RTI Act will dilute India’s strongest law for transparency: PYC

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday organised a seminar against the attempt of BJP Government at the Centre to weaken the RTI Act.

The seminar was organised by Ibrar Choudhary, DYC President Rajouri in which Sitaram Lamba, IYC General Secretary and in-Charge J&K and PYC State President Uday Bhanu Chib made people aware about the attempt of BJP Government to weaken the RTI Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitaram Lamba accused the BJP Government to weaken the law by gaining more control over the working of the information commissions. He asserted that the amendments in the RTI Act are not in the interest of transparent system in democracy which will dis-empower central & State Information commissions and seize their autonomous status.

“The proposed amendments are aimed at undermining the independence of information commissions, thereby diluting India’s strongest and most widely used law for transparency,” he said. Lamba maintained that by giving power to government to fix salaries and tenure of central & state Information Commissioners, BJP wants to make RTI institution redundant and irony is all this happened without any consultation with the stake holders.

Expressing concern at the RTI Amendment Bill, 2019, Uday Chib argued that the proposed amendments would weaken the Right to Information Act. He said that instead of strengthening the Information Commissions the Central Government looks hell bent upon to undermine their status and powers.

“It is unfortunate that the autonomous status of the Information Commission has been sabotaged by the sitting government just to take control in his hand. This very step is not in the interest of world’s largest democracy,” Chib emphasized.

Chib said that the RTI Act, which was passed by Parliament on June 15, 2005 and came into force on October 13, 2005, during the Congress regime that allows citizens to secure access to information under the control of public authorities in order to promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.

The participants expressed grief over the demise of grand-mother of PYC Secretary Nadeem Mir and prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. They also observed two-minute silence. Fiazy and Amit Seyal also spoke on the occasion.