BJP’s anti-farmer policies put them at receiving end: Congress

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Struggle for farmers to get adequate power supply in border villages has not ended even after 27 years have passed to a peaceful demonstration in which two poor farmers were killed in police firing during a peaceful demonstration in 1991.

The farmers in border villages of Vijaypur in Samba district have been facing continuous unscheduled power cuts leading to collapse of their agriculture activities.

Remembering their struggle when it started in 1991, a function to pay homage was organised by the farmers where former minister and JKPCC’s Samba District President Manjit Singh was the Chief Guest.

A large number of farmers assembled at Vijaypur to pay homage to SardarPuran Singh and Romesh Lal who were killed in sudden firing of police force when they were holding demonstration in support of their demands.

“It seems there is no end to the suffering of farmers and poor people especially in BJP’s Government in Centre. They provide us eatables yet face poor policy for their welfare,” said Manjit Singh, who was recently appointed as District President in Samba.

Singh, who has strong footing in Samba villages among the poor people, expressed his concern with regard to the condition of farmers who still get less cost of their agricultural produce from the Government.

“These farmers not only bravely face bullets from Pakistan when cross border firing takes place but also stand with the Government at the time of crises. But when they need any help from the Government, they only see hollow slogans and nothing concert on ground,” said Manjit Singh.

He said that the agitation which was started in 1991 by the farmers for adequate electricity is continue and people will not sit down till their demand is accepted.

“Is it possible for any farmer to increase his agriculture produce in the absence of required electricity? Can they run their water pumps? It cannot happen. Government must stand with them. If farmers suffer entire society will face the shortage of food grains and agriculture produce,” he warns while questioning attention of the Government.

The former minister further alleged that the canal water also not goes to the tale end in border villages leading to the suffering of the people.