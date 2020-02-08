BJP’s announcement of 50,000 jobs for J&K youth proved a hoax: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Perturbed over Government’s announcement of major employment package for J&K youth turning into a hoax, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister on Friday said that it has not only added to existing unemployment but has had a demoralising effect upon educated aspiring youth of the erstwhile State. “Post abrogation of Article 370, the BJP leadership and ex-Governor of J&K had announced 50,000 jobs for youth which was supposed to be filled within two to three months last year. What happened to the grandiloquent promise? Where is the employment package,” questioned Harsh adding that it too had turned as another Jumla of BJP.

Accusing BJP Government of having jeopardised careers of J&K unemployed youth, Singh said that job announcements during past few years were like a mirage in deserts. “J&K Government was hardly advertising any new posts to fill up vacancies in government departments despite ever growing number of unemployed educated youth year after year. In August last year, ex-Governor had categorically announced that 50,000 posts would be created and filled up besides existing vacancies in the government departments and the exercise would be completed within couple of months, in addition to providing job opportunities in Army, BSF, CRPF and other paramilitary forces. Ironically, employment phantasmagoria shown to the youth has only proved to be a ‘Kesari Jumla’,” Harsh told reporters here.

Lambasting BJP for diminishing and marring the career prospects of J&K youth, Singh said that it should get prepared to face fury of youth who had been cajoled and lured by its seductive slogans. He further warned the government of volcanic consequences in case J&K jobs were opened to outsiders without protecting interests of the local youth.