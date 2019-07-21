BJP won hearts of masses with massive win in 2019 general elections: Raina

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHENANI: Bharatiya Janata Party State President Ravinder Raina, former MLA Chenani Dina Nath Bhagat attended and addressed series of meetings in Ramnagar-Chenani.

The meetings conducted at Shivgali, Dudu, Lati and Chenani areas were concentrated on the ongoing membership campaign of party at National level under the name of “Sangathan Parv”.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meetings, said the aim of the party’s membership drive is to expand its reach and make it inclusive so that it reaches people from all walks of life. He said the BJP has won hearts of masses along with the massive win in 2019 general elections and is set to scale new heights.

Raina said that the drive is a medium to make the party inclusive, which reaches the people from all walks of life. He said that the party will expand its base in every difficult area of the state. He prompted all the party leaders and workers, to work with the new enthusiasm every day for reaching the target of 17 lakh membership in the state. With the love of people and the unrelenting hard work by party workers, the party will create all new records in the ongoing membership campaign in the state, Raina claimed.