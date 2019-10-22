BJP will win all blocks in BDC elections: Sat

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI/KALAKOTE: Infusing motivation in BJP cadre to work for BDC (Block Development Council) candidates with full enthusiasm, Former State President BJP and Ex-Minister Sat Sharma (CA) toured Mowgla Triath, Kalakote, Siot and Sunderbani blocks. A series of meetings were held in the blocks where the BJP leader interacted with hundreds of people including Panchs and Sarpanchs from all blocks, Senior leaders of the party, Elected Councillors with Chairman and Vice Chairman of Municipal Committees and many others.

Sharma was also accompanied by Former Cabinet Minister Abdul Gani Kohli, State President SC Morcha Jagdish Bhagat, District President BJP Capt. Som Dutt, BDC Candidate Seema Devi, General Secretary Ashok, Vinod Sharma, Ashok Sharma and several others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma asked the participants to infuse more energy in order to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the BDC polls. He said that for decades these elections were not organized in the State as political parties with vested interests never wanted development to reach at grass root level but BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to provide development in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and is committed on its agenda of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”.

He also appealed the participants and candidates to focus on man to man contact with the people who are going to vote in BDC elections and also expressed his confidence on winning all blocks in Jammu and Kashmir.