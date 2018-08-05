BJP will sweep LAHDC elections: Raina

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: BJP State President Ravinder Raina on Sunday claimed that BJP will sweep the Kargil elections this year with very huge margin.

Addressing party workers at Kargil ahead of LAHDC elections, Kargil, Raina said that due to public welfare policies of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government and other political parties will cease to be existing at the Kargil.

Raina highlighted the redressal of long pending demand of the people of Drass, like those of the Zozila tunnel and expansion of airport. He said that though BJP has no MLA, no Sarpanch in the Kargil but still it is committed to the development of the region, which is evident by the amount of effort by the BJP.

Kargil remains the nationally attended issue in the Modi Government, he said, adding that BJP is committed to the welfare of people of Kargil. He said that people of Kargil are the true patriots who have served the nation since ages and this fact is only acknowledged by the BJP as National Party.

Yudhvir Sethi, State General Secretary & Incharge Ladakh region stressed on the organizational matter while speaking among the BJP activists in Kargil. He prompted the local leaders to work extensively in the region on micro level to address the basic needs of the common masses. He encouraged them to from effective team to reach out to the general public and secure support from the common masses.

Earlier, BJP State President & other senior leaders were welcomed warmly at Drass in form of a bike rally and road show at Kargil town. A rally at Lal Chowk, Kargil Chowk Kargil was attended by hundreds of youngsters from across the region, while waving the Tricolor and BJP flags.

Dr. Devinder Manyal, former minister & MLA, BJP Spokesperson Khalid Jahangir Mir, District President Kargil Mohammad Ali, Haji Ghulam Muhammad Khudam, BJYM State Secretary Lama Purjor, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Ali Pasha, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Aziz Munshi, BJYM District President Mohammad Hussain and Zakir Zakiri were also present in the rally at Kargil.