BJP will be responsible for any harm to Harsh Dev: JKNPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anticipating a threat of physical harm to Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, the Panthers Party accused BJP of resorting to politics of intimidation and suppression to quell voice of its leader who has been exposing the Saffron party on all fronts.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, State Secretary JKNPP, Gagan Pratap Singh said, “Harsh Dev who is still under house arrest has been receiving threat calls from BJP goons of physical elimination for quite some time. Such act of cowardice will not deter us from unveiling truth and exposing the omissions and commissions of BJP before the people. If any physical harm is inflicted on Harsh Dev, the BJP shall be squarely held responsible for it.”

Singh divulged that earlier there were several instances where BJP leaders and activists went hammer and tongs against Panthers Party and hurled choicest of abuses upon Harsh Dev in public meetings. “They openly threatened to kill him.

A video of the speech retained by party bears the testimony,” Gagan said. He further divulged that on several occasions, BJP workers were overheard by the local people to eliminate Singh. He said that plethora of complaints of hurling abuses and life threats were lodged with Police but no culprit had been booked under law so far. Further aggravated over suppressive measures adopted by the Government to place Singh under house-arrest for last 53 days, Gagan wondered why the person with nationalist and secular credentials could be kept under detention. “Rumours were agog that BJP is resorting to ‘state terror’ to muzzle his voice which he has been raising to expose the Saffron wrong doings. We had opposed BJP for its brazen surrenders, acts of betrayals, deceit and subterfuge. Since, we being a solitary opposition cornering BJP on every front, the latter could go to any extent to satiate its political vendetta,” Gagan asserted.

Gagan further said that BJP was acting as judge, jury and executioner and using power to get rid of anyone it chose. Don’t hold democracy hostage by adopting such unconstitutional and coercive measures. Suppressing the boil shall blow the lid off the kettle, he warned.

Parmjeet Singh Marshall, State President PTU; Partap Singh Jamwal, Vice President Young Panthers and Advocate Anoop Singh were also present on the occasion.