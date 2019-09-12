BJP welcomes NCST recommendation regarding tribal area status for Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed satisfaction over the recommendation of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and eagerly awaiting the approval of MHA after which Ladakh UT would be included in Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. With this, Ladakh will become the first and only UT in the country to have tribal status thus fulfilling the aspirations of people of this remote & strategically important trans-Himalayan region, stated Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson.

The people of Ladakh were demanding Tribal Area status so as to protect their unique tribal identity, culture, land and economy. BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, immediately after passing of J&K Re-organisation Act, 2019, had met the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and demanded inclusion of newly proposed UT of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule in order to allay any fear in mind of people regarding loss of its unique identity, said Brig Gupta. He further said that the young MP from Ladakh is so well connected to the grass-roots that he lost no time in sensing the anxiety among people and worked over time to ensure that whole exercise is completed well before the appointed date of October 31, the date of re-organisation. Namgyal needs to be complimented for this, stated Brig Gupta.

With inclusion in Sixth Schedule, the Autonomous Hill District Councils of Ladakh and Kargil will be further empowered with certain legislative and judicial powers including laws related to land.

All laws made by the Autonomous Councils will require the assent of the Lt Governor (LG), stated Brig Gupta. LG also enjoys the power to create a new autonomous district, by public notification. The Councils are also endowed with wide civil and criminal judicial powers like establishing Village Courts, informed the spokesperson.

Brig Gupta said, “The Constitution of India is flexible enough and caters for meeting regional aspirations of the people. BJP hopes that such provisions will also be made to protect the identity and culture of J&K UT as well within the ambit of One Constitution One India.”

There is an urgent need to counter the false narrative being spread by vested interests about loss of jobs, identity and land to outsiders. Such rumours are being spread by those who have been benefitting so far with recourse to unfair means under garb of Article 370, rued Brig Gupta.