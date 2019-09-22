BJP weakened PRIs: Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC) has said that peace and harmony are fundamental for any sort of development, progress and prosperity of a region and thrust upon restoring complete normalcy to make the government initiatives meaningful.

Addressing a meeting of party workers of Block Congress Committee at Sunderbani, Sharma said that restoration of complete normalcy, peace and harmony are prerequisite for any democratic process to be meaningful and credible in the state. He was referring to the exercise of the government for holding BDC’s poll in the state, when there is lot of uncertainty and uneasy calm due to large scale restrictions in various parts of the state.

He said that Congress always strengthened grass root institutions of democracy and incorporated the provisions of 33 per cent reservation for women besides SC and ST for all three tires in Panchayat Raj Institutions in the state. But the BJP had diluted the powers and structure of Panchayats by retrograde amendment of direct election to Sarpanch. How would BJP is trying to emerge as the champion of the rights of Panchayats, but it cannot befool the people as they have not forgotten that BJP weaken the PRIs.

Referring to prevailing situation in the state, Mr. Sharma cautioned the people against the fundamentalists and communal forces who are threat to the social fabric and communal harmony in our state. He advised the people to defeat the communal and divisive forces and respect the pluralistic character of our society for better future of our youth and strength of our nation. He also asked border area people to remain vigilant about the nefarious designs of Pakistan and promote unity and brotherhood in the entire border belt to fight anti national forces.

Those who spoke in the meeting include Tirath Ram Sharma, Kundan Lal Khajuria, Suraj Prakash Sharma, Om Parkash Sharma, Subedar Kashmir Singh, Capt. Joginder Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Manik Raina, Sdr. Mohinder Singh, Sdr. Mukhtiar Singh, Sdr. Ajit Singh, Sonu Kohli, Govind Sudan, Khem Raj Prasher, Deep Sudan, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Ram Saroop Sharma, Kaka Ram Sharma, Pawan Kumar and Sanjeev Sharma.