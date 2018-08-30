BJP to organise events in memory of Vajpayee

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The BJP will organise two major events across the country to mark one month of the passing away of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, party chief Amit Shah said today.

Party workers will host a poetry event in 4,000 places on September 16, during which audio recordings of Vajpayee’s poems will be played. Poets will be invited to these programmes as well, Shah said.

The second event will start from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue till the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on September 25, he said.

A week-long social-work activities will be organised at 20,000 places, in which medical camps, vaccination of children and cleanliness drives will be carried out in slums, he added.

From the past few years, the party has been celebrating the of Modi as ‘Seva Diwas’. (PTI)