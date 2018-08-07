BJP to observe ‘social justice fortnight’ from Aug 15-30

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The BJP will observe a “social justice fortnight” from August 15-30 and “social justice week” from August 1-9 from next year to mark the parliamentary nod to a bill seeking to empower an OBC commission and likely passage of a bill to strengthen a law against Dalit atrocities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, during which he also said that the ongoing Monsoon session will be remembered as a “session of social justice”.

He invoked ‘August Kranti’, named so as Mahatama Gandhi launched the Quit India movement in this month in 1942, as he spoke about the “historic” significance of the bills passed in this month by Parliament.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Modi recalled that in his speech following the BJP’s victory in the 2014 polls he had said his government would be dedicated to the poor, villages and backward sections of society and these bills underline this commitment.

“A historic law has been passed and another is likely to be passed in a day or two,” Kumar said.

BJP leaders have been asked to reach out to people far and wide between August 15 and 30 to inform them about the work the government has done, he said.

The bill to confer constitutional status on a commission for other backward classes (OBC) was passed yesterday by Parliament.

The legislation to strengthen the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been passed by Lok Sabha and is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha in a day or two.

Party sources said Modi also spoke about his government’s work for developing backward regions and backward sections of the society since it took over.

A resolution was also passed in the meeting to hail Modi’s leadership following the passage of the bills. (PTI)