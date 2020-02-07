BJP to hold Samarpan Diwas on Feb 11: Raina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP will hold several programmes across the region on Samarpan Diwas on Feb 11. It was disclosed by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, while addressing a meeting of Party’s District Presidents at Jammu. Raina was accompanied by party General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, while chairing a meeting of party leaders at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Raina said that Samarpan Diwas is observed annually by BJP to commemorate contributions of its founder leaders and great ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya on his death anniversary.