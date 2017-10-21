BJP to hold Run-for-Unity marathon

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State unit is organising Run for Unity marathon on October 31, 2017, on the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

In this connection, a meeting was organised which was chaired by BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul along with BJP State General Secretary Harinder Gupta and MLA Rajesh Gupta. BJP District Presidents Ayodhya Gupta and Baldev Singh Billawaria were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul detailed all the minute information about the programme to be organised in the memory of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

While giving the details of programme, Harinder Gupta said that the Run for Unity marathon will begin from Satwari Chowk at 7:30 AM on October 31, 2017 and will proceed towards the MAM Stadium. He said that the winners will be awarded cash prize and all participants will be provided certificates.

He said that the consolation prizes will also be given in different categories and the participants will be provided T-shirts bearing the picture of Sardar Patel. He also said that different schools, colleges and sports bodies are specially invited for the participation in this mega event.

A committee headed by Anil Gupta (Annu) was formed in the meeting, which included Vinay Gupta, Sanjeev Sharma, Jeet Angral, Harbans Choudhary, Ankush Gupta and Ambedkar Gupta to take care of the affairs of event.

Rekha Mahajan, Prem Gupta, Hari Om and Vijay Sharma were the other prominent persons present in the meeting.