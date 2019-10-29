BJP to ensure equitable development in both districts of Ladakh: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State General Secretary and Incharge Ladakh, Yudhvir Sethi slammed Congress, NC and PDP for their desperate tries to create confusion in peaceful Ladakh region, stressing that BJP will ensure equitable development in both the districts of Ladakh region.

While addressing media persons here, Sethi said that due to sincere efforts of Modi led Union Government, 70 years pending demand of Ladakh region for making it an Union Territory (UT), stands fulfilled. He said that while whole region is celebrating the decision and welcoming new set-up with open arms, certain vested interests are dying to flare-up tension on name of region. He said that these elements will never succeed in creating wedge between two regions.

Sethi said that for last 70 years Congress and NC have done grave injustice to the region and now by recommending Ladakh as UT, BJP Government has assured equitable justice to all sub-regions of both districts.

“BJP assures people of Leh and Kargil that there will be no discrimination and we will ensure the smooth functioning of administration. All the concerns of Leh as well as Kargil will be taken into account equally,” he added.

Sethi urged people of Ladakh not to pay heed to rumour mongers, who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by creating wedge between two districts. We must only concentrate only on development, Sethi stressed.

State Vice-President Ghulam Ali Khatana, State Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta and State Press Secretary and State Media Incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra were also present on the occasion.