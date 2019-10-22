BJP to emerge victorious in BDC polls: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: BJP on Tuesday said the party has gained a strong hold in the Jammu and exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the ensuing elections of Block Development Councils.

While interacting with people during door-to-door campaign in support of BJP candidate Ravi Kant Abrol in Deenga Block at Kathua, BJP General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi said that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have voted for BJP, which holds the credit of only political party in J&K that has its footing in every region of the State.

Terming the poll campaign totally positive, Sethi said that BJP received a good response everywhere from the people of every community and they acknowledged the keen interest shown by BJP led by Narendra Modi government in the development of the region. The people expect that BJP will further launch more developmental projects in the division and boost its economy, he added.

Sethi said that in the last more than five years of Modi Government, extra ordinary development has taken place across the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions and will further intensify the pace of development in these regions.

Making a dig at Congress, Sethi said that it is very unfortunate that for the last 70 years people of Jammu and Kashmir were denied the power of democracy by either negating the Sarpanch, Panch polls or blocking their works by limiting their powers. He said that through BDC polls, Panchs and Sarpanchs are being empowered to develop their areas according to the latest requirements and needs of masses due to the efforts of Modi government but Congress party is trying to play the foul part.

Sethi reiterated upon the people for being united and not to fell prey in any propaganda of other political parties who have already lost their ground in each and every aspect and are trying to create disturbances without any means. Sethi while campaign Block Hiranagar and Block Billawar.

Among those who were present included Pren Nath Dogra, sarpanch, panches and others.