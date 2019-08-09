BJP to celebrate ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ across J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The BJP will celebrate ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 at every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir, J&K BJP President, Ravinder Raina, stated on Friday. He informed this during an interaction with village heads here, wherein Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul and State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi also participated.

“BJP activists will celebrate the historic decision of Union Government to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir at grass root level across the State. Our leaders will commemorate Jashn-e-Azadi on Independence Day at every Panchayat, ward and mohalla,” Raina said. He also appreciated the role of village heads in maintaining democracy in the region. These brave-hearts faced ultimate threats in past to keep alive the spirit of democracy in remotest areas of the regions, Raina said. He further added that the people of the State were rejoicing the decision of abrogation of draconian law that assaulted their basic rights.

While addressing the meeting, Kaul said that every resident of Jammu and Kashmir must celebrate abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the State. He termed it as a victory of common people as now, they could enjoy equal opportunities at par with other citizens of the country living in other States.

Kaul further said that the move has given basic rights to Valmiki Samaj and daughters of the State besides opening-up development avenues for the youth.

Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy. Mayor Purnima Sharma, Chairman Baldev Singh Billawaria and others were amongst the prominent party leaders who addressed the meeting of the party Councillors organized at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.