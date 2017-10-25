BJP to celebrate Accession day like Diwali in Jammu tomorrow

Jammu: The BJP will celebrate October 26, the day Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India in 1947, as ‘Vilay Diwas’ and with the same gusto as Diwali is celebrated.

The party’s state chief Satpal Sharma appealed to people to join the celebrations with enthusiasm.

He also asked the people to show the strength of the “nationalistic population” so that the “nefarious designs of few separatists are destroyed”.

“The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it with full pomp and show. BJP is holding grand celebrations at its district headquarters while the main function is being organised at the sprawling ground at Parade here,” Sharma said.

Senior BJP leaders including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and party’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna are expected to take part in the main event in the winter capital, he said.

Sharma said the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was “full and final” adding that the party was celebrating the accession day as Vilay Diwas (Integration Day).

Sharma said this was not the programme of one political party but of every resident of the state and therefore must be celebrated with full vigour and enthusiasm in every home in the region.

“Although the elder generation is aware of the facts and the sacrifices made, it is our duty to pass on this legacy and history to the younger generations so that they also are aware of our proud history and culture,” he said.

The BJP has been celebrating Vilay Diwas every year. (PTI)