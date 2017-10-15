BJP to brainstorm over continuation of Article 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is gearing up for fireworks but only after the festival of lights-Deepawali is over.

The party is scheduled to organise a State level executive committee meeting on October 28-29 after the closure of the Durbar Move offices in Srinagar.

This is for the first time, the party is organising such a crucial meeting in the Kashmir Valley to send across a tacit message to its opponents that despite facing criticism over its core issues the BJP is in no mood to dilute its agenda with regard to abrogation of Article 370.

The meeting is expected to set a stage for the political discourse in the coming months.

Ever since RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that “necessary constitutional amendments” are needed for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be “completely assimilated” with rest of the country, the party leaders are upbeat as they have for the first time received clear cut signals from RSS on this issue.

Bhagwat had made these remarks during his annual Vijay Dashmi speech in Nagpur.

The timing of the meeting assumes significance as the party is facing lot of criticism over its poor performance in Kashmir in the past three years.

The BJP has so far failed to find a ‘solid’ foothold in Kashmir despite enrolling large number of workers from different parts of the Valley. Continuous flip-flop over abrogating Article 370 and repealing Article 35-A has created piquant situation for the party on number of occasions.

National General Secretary Ram Madhav and the State incharge and National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna are also expected to attend the meeting at a crucial juncture. The State BJP leaders are also expected to bridge gap between the two distinct regions as the party is eyeing its voter base in Kashmir to add up ahead of next Assembly polls and it is for this reason the party is embarking upon this ambitious journey to make friends across the Jawahar Tunnel.