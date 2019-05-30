‘BJP to abrogate Art 370’

Share Share 0 Share 0

With reference to the report ‘Modi can’t remove Art 370 despite huge win: Farooq’ (STATE TIMES May 25, 2019), in the run-up to the 2019 election, many top BJP leaders declared that if the party got another term at the Centre, all discriminatory clauses for J&K will be removed; abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was in their manifesto also.

The first surgical strike by Modi 2.0 should be on these discriminatory Articles, which J&K leaders are misusing. It is hoped that the BJP has learnt a lesson and will not be lured again by the hunger for power to become a part of a coalition in the state government with the NC or the PDP, just to play second fiddle.

Lal Singh,

