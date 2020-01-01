BJP the gainer-BJP the loser

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: What should be the resolve of Bharatiya Janata Party for 2020? Introspection and course correction- the four word prescription that will make the party to put its act together in the year which begins today and the years to come.

The year 2019 has been the year of accomplishment for Modi-2. It saw Triple Talaq Bill gaining passage in Parliament, provisos of Article 370 and Article 35A becoming nightmare of the past, dream of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya coming true following landmark verdict of Supreme Court and Citizenship Amendment Act coming into force, paving way for granting citizenship rights to persecuted minorities of the three Islamic countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Despite economic slow-down, the people of India, especially the youth of India continue to support the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, not only because its deliverance on issues of immense national importance but also having trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi. People know that some of the decisions might be flawed but the intentions of the Prime Minister are clear. The element of trust has enabled Narendra Modi to stage comeback with renewed and added strength consecutively for the second time in the just ended year.

With all its accomplishments, the BJP has been a gainer when it comes to governance at the Centre. But, ironically, the same political party is a loser when it comes to the states that went to polls in 2019. One after another, the BJP got drubbing in almost all the states notwithstanding cobbling governments in Karnatka and Haryana. The performance in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand has been quite dismal in recent years. The BJP lost its sheen as also face in these states.

The question arises why a party that got mammoth support of electors across the country to form its government at the Centre and failed in maintaining momentum at the state-level polls? Inter alia, the misgovernance coupled with element of corruption in the states it ruled has been the primary factor for the BJP’s debacle. While none of its minister earned allegations of corruption at the Centre, almost none in the states escaped such accusations.

The BJP high command, mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President Amit Shah remained complacent towards the states, which is why the local level leaders made hay while sun was shining. Its worst example emanated from Jammu and Kashmir, the Karambhoomi of the BJP philosophy, where it gained shared control over the government for the first time since Independence. The inefficiency, the allegations of corruption, second fiddle syndrome and ill-performance remained hallmark of almost all the BJP ministers in the erstwhile state that led to the fall of the coalition government half-way. Its immediate fall out came during elections to Panchayats where it lost the majority of Block Development Council Chairperson slots despite two premier political outfits National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotting the elections. BJP won just 81 of the 310 positions and got rejected by the Jammu rural electors.

The BJP high command knows well that its strength to galvanise the country comes from the challenges the nation is facing in Jammu and Kashmir. The turmoil in the former state has not only driven the party to Delhi throne but also inculcated the unprecedented spirit of patriotism among compatriots. The Union Territory will continue to be the power engine for political parties which muster the courage to fight on the plank of nationalism. Therefore, the BJP will have to treat J&K as its ‘theatre of action’. The party may recapture its premier space in the states where it lost but losing J&K will mean end to the BJP type of politics in the country.

Frankly speaking, the BJP has not tackled Jammu and Kashmir as it should have been in the larger interest of the party. It was an opportunity for the party to further cement its fort in Jammu and also reach out to the Valley but its leaders remained totally complacent. True, the Union Territory has now two of the five Members of Parliament from the BJP but have they delivered?

While Jugal Kishore is doing well by maintaining rapport with the people in his core constituency, the people have many expectations with Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, the other MP, because of his proximity to those at the helm of affairs. He may take solace in having to his credit many developmental achievements in Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency but his electors want him to serve as a bridge, in real sense of term, between Jammu and the power corridors in Delhi. The people want Dr Jitendra to concentrate on Jammu the way he has been focusing on North East. They say, the MOS in PMO, who is MP from the Jammu region, is giving their time to the people of North East. They want him to steer out the people of the Union Territory from morass to peace and prosperity.