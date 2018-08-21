BJP-supported candidates will sweep Panchayat elections: Raina

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP supported candidates will sweep forthcoming Panchayat elections in the State.

This was stated by BJP State President Ravinder Raina (MLA) while addressing a meeting of BJP District Presidents, District Prabharis and Constituency Incharges here at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

The meeting also addressed by MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi, stood witness to the threadbare discussions on every minute detail in concern to the approaching Panchayat elections in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before starting the meeting, tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contributions were remembered.

Ravinder Raina, while paying tributes to Atal ji, apprised the BJP leaders that multiple ‘Asthi Kalash’ of Atal ji will be distributed to all the BJP State Presidents on August 22 at BJP’s New Delhi office. He said that the ‘Asthi Kalash’ will be taken to all the mighty rivers of the nation. In J&K, he informed that ‘Asthi Kalash’ will be immersed in the Tawi, Jhelum, Sindhu etc. He also said that in this hour of devastating floods in Kerala, J&K BJP will send its activists to serve in the flood hit areas of Kerala. He also said that the J&K BJP will contribute in the State of Kerala by collecting funds across the State.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the strong effort of BJP activists at the ground level. He said, that with the selfless, dedicated and focussed effort of BJP activists, party supported candidates will sweep the approaching Panchayat elections in the State.

Jugal Kishore Sharma focussed on the multifaceted approach in the selection of the candidates.

Kavinder Gupta, in his address, prompted all the party leaders to extend their reach to every booth level for understanding the ground pulse.

Ashok Kaul threw light on very important and basic points related to the Panchayat elections. Yudhvir Sethi conducted the proceedings during the meeting. Rajeev Charak, Arun Gupta, Anuradha Charak, Chander Mohan Gupta, Pardeep Sharma, Rashpaul Verma, Arun Chibber, Suraj Singh, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Nand Kishore Sharma, Vikas Choudhary, Omi Khajuria, Brijeshwar Singh Rana and Naresh Sharma were also present.