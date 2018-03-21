BJP State office bearers working committee meeting on March 31, April 1

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP conducted meeting of its State office bearers and State Morcha Presidents to review the ongoing party programmes while discussing the forthcoming party programmes including State Working Committee meeting.

The meeting was chaired by BJP State President and MLA Sat Sharma along with State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh, Pawan Khajuria and Harinder Gupta.

Sat Sharma, while welcoming all the State office bearers in the meeting emphasised that the organisation forms the basis of any government, so the prime focus of the party is to strengthen the organisation. He said that all the activists of BJP irrespective of the party responsibility have been working enthusiastically for the advancement of the party without any target on election.

He called for increased “Pravas (frequent visits and stay in allotted areas)” by office bearers of party. He said that National President, Amit Shah is also impressed by the organisational outreach in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Sharma also informed that the State BJP will hold its office bearers and Working Committee meeting on 31st of March and 1st April respectively. He said that the Working Committee meeting forms an important part in the programming and implementation of party programmes and policies.

Dr. Narinder Singh earlier presented the agenda of meeting and threw light on the organisational programmes in the State. Pawan Khajuria presented complete details of forthcoming office bearers and Working Committee meeting.