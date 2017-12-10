BJP State Human Right Cell observes Int’l Human Rights Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State Human Rights Cell on Sunday observed International Human Rights Day at Party Headquarter, here to cherish importance Human Rights for the Godly act. BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, MLC Vikram Randhawa, Varinderjit Singh and other senior party leaders were present in the programme.

While speaking on the topic, Ashok Kaul elaborated on the genesis of human rights and its propagation and promotion in the society and community.

Kavinder Gupta said that 21st Century is embarked upon the protection and dissemination of human rights so that every community can prosper and live with dignity.

He added that he has now realised that the only force for true development lies in the message of brotherhood of our “Sanskriti” practiced in the Indian Subcontinent from the time immemorial. Vikram Randhawa said that the task of protection of human rights is complex topic and needs cooperation on the part of all sections of the society, government and non-government agencies as well as educational institutions.

While advocating its spread, he also appreciated the effort of Cell for its endeavour towards great cause.

Varinderjit Singh said that the human Rights relate to basic augmentation of all sections of the society for the growth and development in the true sense. State Convenor of Cell, Prof. P. L. Kaul threw light on the purpose of Cell. Vote of thanks was presented by State Co-Convenor of Cell, Vajinder Singh Dutta.

Vinay Pandoo, Vikram Gupta, Rohit Gupta and Akarshak Mahajan were also present.