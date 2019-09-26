BJP should clear stance on MV Act: PYC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) J&K, staged a protest against State Administration for raising one-time road tax to 9 per cent of the cost of vehicle and asked State BJP leadership to clear its stand over the issue.

Led by Uday Chib, State President PYC, a number of activists assembled near office of Regional Transport Officer Jammu, and raised slogans against BJP Government.

Pertinent to mention here that J&K government, in a recently issued order, had enhanced one-time road tax on purchase of new vehicles to 9 per cent of the cost of vehicle.

Talking to reporters here, Chib said that steep hike in one-time tax is ultimately going to be paid out of the pockets of common man. He said that on one hand the State Government had increased one-time tax on purchase of new vehicle while on other hand it is planning to install toll posts near Hiranagar and Vijaypur in Jammu region. He said that BJP government is befooling people of J&K with its hollow policies as roads of Jammu region are in dilapidated condition. “What to say of other roads in the region, the road leading to office of the Regional Transport Office Jammu is in a worst condition and the Department is busy in just collecting revenue on the name of hefty road-tax while issuing Registration Certificate to newly purchased vehicles,” he asserted.

Chib further said that new MV Act is nothing but another way to harass common people and Congress will not be tolerate it any cost. “The imposition of hefty fines will only lead to corruption. Necessary changes should be made in the MV Act immediately considering all these factors,” he added.

Chib further emphasized that the new MV Act was introduced by BJP’s Union Minister Nitin Gadkari but it is quite strange that even BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana are not implementing the same in letter and spirit.

Chib asked the State BJP leadership, which was given massive mandate by Jammu people, to clear its stand over the new MV Act as till date no BJP leader from Jammu has issued any statement in this regard. Others present in the protest included Jatinder Chib Block President Congress, Ajaz Choudhary Vice President, JKPYC General Secretaries Ricky Dalotra, Sahil Singh Langeh and Ranjeet Chopra, JKPYC Spokesperson Vishal Chopra and Sandeep Sharma, Secretaries Avijot Singh, Brinder Singh, DYC President Romi Sharma and Ibrar Choudhary, DYC VP President Baber Ali, Ranjoot Singh, DYC General Secretaries Aman Sharma and Abhishek, AYC Presidents Happy Randhawa, Anirudh Sawhney, Sunny Jatt and Romi.