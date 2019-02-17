BJP seeks action against employees raising anti-nation slogans

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Taking serious note of raising of slogans in favour
of Pakistan and Azadi by some Kashmiri Government Employees staying in
government quarters, the State Bhartiya Janata Party demanded strict action
against all such employees who indulge in anti national activities and slogan
raising.
“An employee who don’t believe in nationalism
and who have Pakistan in his heart has no right to remain in government
employment,” Chief Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party Sunil
Sethi said in statement issued here on Sunday.
Sethi said such provocative slogans
can’t be justified by any reasoning and this is being deliberately done by a
segment of Kashmiri Govt Employees to vitiate communal harmony of Jammu and to
create mistrust between Hindu and Muslims of Jammu who have traditionally lived
in peace and harmony. He called upon the State administration to identify these
black sheeps and punish them to the maximum.
Sunil Sethi further noted that
there is concerted effort by politician of Kashmir and their stooges sitting in
Jammu to cause division on religious lines to divide society.
“Police should do well with their
duty in booking these anti nationals and booking them under detention laws.
Efforts to spread fangs of anti-national and Separatism are being
systematically planned in Jammu and such activities increase many fold after
Durbar move,” he said, adding that Jammuites belonging to all religions will
never permit their land to be used for anti national utterances and people
indulging in such slogan raising should stand warned on this account.
Chief Spokesperson appealed to
masses to maintain communal harmony amongst all nationalistic forces in Jammu
without tolerating any anti-national activity or sloganeering against nation in
the region. He said that efforts to make Jammu as focus to spread hatred and
division will never succeed and friendly behaviour of Jammuites should not be
taken as softness towards anti-nationalism.
