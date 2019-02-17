BJP seeks action against employees raising anti-nation slogans

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious note of raising of slogans in favour of Pakistan and Azadi by some Kashmiri Government Employees staying in government quarters, the State Bhartiya Janata Party demanded strict action against all such employees who indulge in anti national activities and slogan raising.

“An employee who don’t believe in nationalism and who have Pakistan in his heart has no right to remain in government employment,” Chief Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party Sunil Sethi said in statement issued here on Sunday.

Sethi said such provocative slogans can’t be justified by any reasoning and this is being deliberately done by a segment of Kashmiri Govt Employees to vitiate communal harmony of Jammu and to create mistrust between Hindu and Muslims of Jammu who have traditionally lived in peace and harmony. He called upon the State administration to identify these black sheeps and punish them to the maximum.

Sunil Sethi further noted that there is concerted effort by politician of Kashmir and their stooges sitting in Jammu to cause division on religious lines to divide society.

“Police should do well with their duty in booking these anti nationals and booking them under detention laws. Efforts to spread fangs of anti-national and Separatism are being systematically planned in Jammu and such activities increase many fold after Durbar move,” he said, adding that Jammuites belonging to all religions will never permit their land to be used for anti national utterances and people indulging in such slogan raising should stand warned on this account.

Chief Spokesperson appealed to masses to maintain communal harmony amongst all nationalistic forces in Jammu without tolerating any anti-national activity or sloganeering against nation in the region. He said that efforts to make Jammu as focus to spread hatred and division will never succeed and friendly behaviour of Jammuites should not be taken as softness towards anti-nationalism.