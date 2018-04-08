BJP says supporting deportation of Rohingyas, asks lawyers to call off protest

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday urged the lawyers to call off their protest, saying it was concerned about issues raised by them, including deportation of Rohingyas.

It, however, said it does not support them over Rasana rape-cum-murder case since it was subjudice.

Lawyers affiliated with Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) are on a four-day strike since Wednesday to press for their various demands, including deportation of Rohingyas, handing over the Kathua rape-and-murder case to the CBI, tribal affairs and district status to Nowshera in Rajouri District, badly affecting judicial work.

“We appealed to the protesting advocates to call off their strike and return to their work so that time is given to the government to resolve the issues raised by them,” state BJP Chief Spokesperson, Sunil R.P Sethi told reporters here.

He said the BJP was “seriously concerned” about all the local issues and committed for their early resolution. “BJP supports the issues raised by the advocates and certain members of the civil society except the Rasana (rape-cum-murder) issue since it is subjudice,” Sethi said.

He said the BJP was the first political party to raise the issue of Rohingyas because it was “convinced that they pose a security threat and are prone to exploitation by the anti-national elements and inimical forces due to the sensitive location of Jammu”.

He alleged that they were brought by the previous National Conference-Congress government and settled here with “specific motives”.

“As per the Passport Act, any foreigner entering the state without a valid passport and visa is liable to be jailed and to be deported. Despite Article 370 in vogue, neither these people were jailed nor deported but instead provided documents for their settlement that shows the deep involvement of the then government,” he said.

The BJP leader said it was a matter of security and has nothing to do with the religion of the Rohingyas.

On the demand of handing over the Kathua rape-cum-murder case of a minor girl in January to CBI, Sethi said since the Rasana issue was subjudice, no intervention at this stage was warranted except legal remedies.

He, however, alleged that one of the members of SIT investigating the case himself was involved in a “twin murder and rape case of Hindu boy and a girl”.

“In-charge Karara Police Post, Thathri police station, was arrested in 2007 for murder of a boy and alleged rape of a girl during illegal custody. How can person of such a character and antecedents be associated with the present investigation and is likely to raise doubts on the fairness of the investigation?” he said.