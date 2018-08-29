BJP reviews preparation for ULB polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To review its preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the region, J&K BJP conducted series of meetings, attended by senior leaders from Talab Tillo Mandal and Janipur Mandal from Jammu West Constituency.

The meeting was addressed by BJP former State President and former Minister Sat Sharma, BJP State Vice-Presidents Parmod Kapahi, Arun Gupta State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh and District President Ayodhya Gupta.

While addressing the meeting, Sat asked all the senior leaders assembled in the meeting to gear up for the ULB elections. He asked the senior leaders to focus on these elections with utmost concentration based on the personal credentials of the candidates. He assured them that their opinion will be primarily considered for the candidates to be selected for contesting in the ULB elections.

Ashok Kaul, while addressing the meeting, focused on the organizational structure of the party. He said that booth level worker play significant role in building the strong party.

Arun Gupta gave a election related information to all the BJP leaders present in the meeting.

Sanjay Baru, Praduman Singh, Chander Mohan Gupta, Tilak Raj Gupta, Arvind Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Surinder Choudhary, Mohan Singh Rana, Veena Gupta, Prem Gupta, N. D. Rajwal, Jaidev Rajwal, Jeet Angral, Munish Sharma, Pushpa Wazir and Manohri Devi were also present.