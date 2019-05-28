BJP remembers Veer Savarkar

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday organised a programme to remember Veer Savarkar at party headquarters, here on Tuesday. BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi led the programme, which was also addressed by BJP State Incharge All Morchas, Munish Sharma; BJYM State President, Vikas Choudhary and other senior leaders.

Yudhvir Sethi, while speaking on the occasion, said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was born on this day in 1883 near Nasik in Maharashtra. He termed him as the one of the front-line revolutionaries of old times, who fought with grit against the colonial rule of British. He said that the life of Veer Savarkar portrays a perfect blend of vision, commitment and dedication towards the Nation. We salute his patriotism and his dream of strong India, he added.

Sethi further said that throughout his life, Savarkar fought for the motherland and faced many difficulties, but never backed off. He challenged British by denouncing all foreign products and laid stress for greater and ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Munish Sharma, in his address, said that life of Veer Savarkar epitomizes truth and valour. “He was given tough punishments, but it only increased his commitment and love for the Nation. Savarkar was a perfect blend of special qualities of intelligence and valour, which he uniquely utilised for uprising against imperialists,” he added.

Vikas Choudhary, in his address, said that Savarkar infused energy among youth all across the world with his revolutionary and nationalist ideas. He further said that youth should follow the footsteps of Veer Savarkar in real sense.

Kulbhushan Mohtra, Tilak Raj Gupta, Naresh Singh, Karan Sharma, Adv Bhanu Pratap Singh, Sat Paul Karlupia, Sahil, Hari Om, Vikram Singh besides a number of other leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Veer Savarkar on the occasion.