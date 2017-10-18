BJP questions Sonia, Rahul over charges against Vadra; Cong says hold any probe

Agency

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday mounted attack on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, questioning their “silence” over a claim in a media report that Robert Vadra had “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

While Vadra did not react to the media report, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could get “any investigation” done into any allegations against the party chief’s son-in-law to find out if there was any “wrong doing”.

The BJP fielded Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attack the Congress leadership over the media report which claimed that Vadra had “links” with Bhandari who had even booked tickets for Vadra for an overseas visit in 2012.

Sitharaman, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, asked, “Why senior leadership of the Congress, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, is keeping a studied silence?” She said the silence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul will be construed as acceptance of charges against Vadra.

Citing the media report, Sitharaman alleged that a London house linked to Vadra was refurbished by Bhandari, who also made arrangements for his travel abroad.

She also claimed that an amount of 7.5 lakh Swiss franc was deposited in a bank account of Bhandari and asked if there was a connection between this and the money spent on refurbishing the London house linked to Vadra.

The minister, citing the media report, alleged that there were at least three transactions between them with “serious financial implications”.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s frequent tweets, the minister wondered why he was keeping silent on this matter.

Asked what the CBI was doing as it was investigating Bhandari, she said this question should be put to the agency. Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, “If you believe that Vadra is innocent, then why not file a defamation suit?… the silence shows guilt.”

In Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani addressed a joint press conference, asking Rahul Gandhi to break his silence on the issue.