BJP President Ravinder Raina files nomination papers

BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina files nomination papers for the post of BJP J&K Union Territory President to In-charge Organizational Elections S. Varinderjit Singh accompanied by Co-In-charge Organizational Elections Munish Sharma in presence of BJP J&K General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul and other senior party leaders at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.