BJP-PDP throttles democracy in Ramnagar: Harsh

JAMMU: Charging the District administration Udhampur with partisan posturing and openly promoting the political interests of BJP at the behest of their political masters, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, on Wednesday questioned the imposition of Sec 144 CrPc in entire Tehsils of Basantgarh and Latti where Panthers Party meetings were scheduled to be held on October, 15, 16 and 17, 2017 .

He said that hundreds of police men had been deployed in the aforesaid two Tehsils to thwart the political functions which had been organised by several Panchayats including Mang, Basantgarh, Loudra, Balota upper, Pachound, Rasli Gaderan, Chhattrari and Keya on the aforesaid dates by the public to felicitate Harsh Dev Singh for his contributions and his persistent struggle for the cause of the people even after ceasing to be MLA.

He was addressing a press conference, here on Wednesday.

Accusing the Assistant Commissioner Udhampur Revenue of playing in the hands of some failed, corrupt disgruntled politicians, Harsh said that it was strange that a District officer and acting Additional District Magistrate should become a party to scuttle the democratic rights of opposition and issue such prohibitory orders without any justification only to please his political bosses.

He regretted that it was the fourth such occasion when Sec 144 CrPc had been imposed in Ramnagar Constituency in the last one year to prevent the JKNPP from holding public meetings on the directives of BJP leaders.

He said that earlier on December 28, 2016 prohibitory orders were issued under sec 144 CrPc in Village Bharnara of tehsil Majalta where Panthers party had announced a public rally.

Likewise prohibitory orders were issued for holding meetings in village Sunater and Marta in August 2017 where huge re-enforcements of police contingents were deployed and officers instructed to thwart the rallies of Panthers party.

He said that the mandated leaders of Jammu had surrendered before their coalition partner on crucial issues and pushed Jammu to terminal decline. He said that herculean efforts were required to straighten the dents inflicted upon Dogra pride by the said leaders and called upon the public to support Panthers Party for their own honour and dignity.

Gagan Pratap Singh Spokesman JKNPP was also present during the press conference.