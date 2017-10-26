BJP-PDP Govt non-serious towards public issues: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla termed the poor coordination between coalition partners as main source of public disenchantment and cause of governance deficit saying the overall situation in the State has almost reached to a point of no return. “The PDP-BJP Government has abandoned its responsibility towards people, which is manifesting in complete lawlessness, administrative inertia and developmental paralysis across the State,” said Bhalla while interacting with the shopkeepers of Gole Market in Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Bhalla said that the last two-and-a-half years have exposed the BJP, which did not only betrayed people of Jammu but also contributed in the neglect of Jammu. “BJP’s track record of maiden governance has been dismal and the only priority for the beneficiaries of Jammu mandate is how to remain glued to power,” he said and blamed the present dispensation for taking the State back to turbulent times, by failing to sustain the gains of the Congress-led government in terms of peace and normalcy till 2014. Making a scathing attack on PDP and BJP, Bhalla said that both the coalition partners have failed to come to the expectations of people of their respective regions. PDP and BJP are creating hype and plunging the State into uncalled for controversies over issues which are no way connected either with governance or the much touted development, he added.

Bhalla alleged that PDP-BJP leaders are busy only in delivering sermons and repeating of repeated hallow claims. However, he said the fact remains that developmental activities are almost invisible and no concrete measures are taken to address the issues of livelihood.