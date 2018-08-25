‘BJP-PDP Govt did nothing for Wards 69, 70’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Congress leader Thakur Jai Singh criticised the previous BJP-PDP Government for doing nothing for the welfare of people of Ward Nos 69 and 70.

In the meeting held here on Friday, Singh discussed various issues related to upcoming Local Bodies elections.

Singh highlighted the achievements of Congress party and expressed that Ward No 69 has been reserved for women.

“A door to door campaign will be held for the name of that women party worker who will be nominated from Ward No 69. In the past time, all the 32 parks of Ward Nos 69 and 70 were developed during Congress tenure. All the roads leading to both the wards were completed, High mast lights and four Over Head Tanks were installed. Two bridges and all the drains were constructed. Walkway Paths from Sector E to Sector A were also constructed,” Singh added.

Singh appealed to the people of Ward Nos 69 and 70 to extend full support to Congress candidates in the upcoming elections.