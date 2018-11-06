BJP-PDP Govt black chapter in history of J&K: Manohar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, former Minister and District President Congress accused BJP for its misrule, corruption, nepotism and misdeeds during its Coalition Government in J&K and termed it as the black chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which crossed all the limits in exploiting the innocent people from the all the sections of the State.

In a statement issued here, Dr Sharma said that it is a matter of great concern that even the youth who are supposed to be the builder of nation’s future were exploited badly for their vested means and political interests leaving them directionless and in hallow sphere due to which their capabilities and energy which was believed to be used for national building, has gone in negative directions. He said that the position of youth is totally misguided and directionless leading to a hopeless condition.

Dr Sharma further said that it is very unfortunate that the BJP and its leadership did not spare even the womenfolk and exploited them by using their political positions.

On number of occasions the women workers /leaders apprised their concern against the BJP leadership including legislature clearly alleging about their misuse and exploitation but the BJP leadership and government tried to hush-up the matter and did not bother to enquire into it so that the truth may come out and culprits brought to book, this is a reality check of the slogan Beti Bachao Beti Padao of BJP, he said.

Sharma said the corruptions was all time high in every sphere of life during this government like J&K Bank appointment scam which is unearthed by Governor recently shows the hype of corruption.

Dr Sharma alleged that without any application or going through written or interview KAS officer has been appointed by PSC is the example of hype of corruption and nepotism which is first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir State where the institution like Public Service Commission and Jammu and Kashmir Bank were used by the BJP and PDP Government for personal gains and destroyed their autonomous position due to which people lost their faith in them.

Dr Sharma appealed to the Governor to constitute a high level committee to probe the matter of Bank and PSC appointments made during the BJP PDP rule so that the trust of the people is restored on these institutions.