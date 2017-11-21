BJP-PDP Coalition Govt brought atmosphere of uncertainty: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla accused the PDP-BJP Coalition Government for bringing an atmosphere of uncertainty in the State.

The political environment in Jammu and Kashmir was never as frightening as it is under the present regime of the opportunists BJP and PDP as they have spread an atmosphere of uncertainty, said Bhalla while interacting with people of Bathindi and Sunjawa areas of Gandhi Nagar Constituency. He said that from scaling down its fundamentals to bowing before a regional party to the extent of crawling, the BJP presented itself in a very bad light before people of the Jammu region.

Bhalla expressed dismay and anguish over what it termed as brazen nepotism being promoted by the PDP-BJP Coalition Government.

Stating that the present regime is throwing all rules and regulations to winds, Bhalla asked how come posts of director, a commissioner and other high profile appointments are being made without following the set protocol?

“The government is making it clear that merit has no value in the present regime. Citing the recent example where the government appointed unqualified and undeserving candidates to the plum posts,” the former minister said, that such appointments have no precedence. Hitting out at the series of arbitrary appointments without necessary approval, Bhalla said the only thing visible in this government is nepotism which in itself has become one of the main reasons for the growth of anger and alienation among the youth of State.

Bhalla expressed strong resentment over the way the BJP leadership has virtually gone for total ‘sell out’. He alleged that BJP leadership has betrayed the people of Jammu and have sold their mandate for power. They have compromised on all the vital issues concerning people of Jammu who gave them such a huge mandate, he added.