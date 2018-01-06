BJP-PDP coalition, a non performing liability: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Urging upon the people to support and strengthen Panthers Party in its fight against differential and discriminatory treatment doled out to Jammu region, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and former Minister on Friday said that a Regional Party alone could dispense justice to the hitherto deprived and incarcerated Dogra land.

While addressing a rally of Young Panthers here, Harsh said that a local party alone could address and redress the regional and local issues and aspirations of the people who had been cheated and betrayed umpteen times by national parties like BJP and Congress.

While addressing mammoth gathering, Harsh said that JKNPP having proved its mettle in the Assembly as well as outside and having proved its secular credentials deserved full support of the people of Jammu region.

He said that it was Panthers Party alone which was vigorously agitating for the multifarious concerns of Jammu region and its people.

He said that JKNPP had organized more than three hundred protest demonstrations and Dharnas during the last three years in Jammu and Delhi to highlight the Jammu related issues including those of unemployed youth, under-employed, employees, farmers, traders besides those relating to general public.

He said that JKNPP is fighting for the cause of POJK Migrants, border residents, west Pak refugees and Jammu migrants, contractual employees, daily rated workers, RETs and others and was the only hope for such marginalised selections. He said that Panthers crusade for Jammu cause shall continue till the due share of Dogra land was restored to it with dignity and honour.

Accusing the present dispensation of corruption and red tape, Singh said that it had become a non performing liability for the people of the State. With its administrative apparatus having totally crumbled, non performance, mal-governance patronised corruption and fiscal undisciplined were hallmarks of the un-ethical BJP-PDP alliance.

Pointing towards the unprecedented bias experienced by Jammu region during BJP rule, Singh said that selection lists for various posts issued in quick succession one after the other revealed the most obnoxious discrimination doled out to Jammu region by the so called Messiahs of Jammu. He said that recently a new trend has been adopted by the BJP-PDP combine to rob the youth of Jammu of their due share in employment by excluding them from the purview of the selection process itself by issuing exclusive advertisements for Kashmir valley to the exclusion of Jammu region.

Referring to the advertisement notification for teachers posts, Singh regretted that majority of Jammu Districts had been totally bypassed with not even a single post assigned to them.

On the local issues of constituency, Singh said that Ramnagar had witnessed the worst era of under development, corruption, decadence and non performance during the last three years. He assured the people to rake up the development issues of the constituency at the appropriate forum and to ensure their time bound settlement.

Balwant Singh Mankotia, State President, while addressing the youth said that Panthers Party was fast emerging as a viable alternative in Jammu region with more and more youth embracing its policies and programmes. He said that statehood for Jammu alone could satisfy the urges and aspirations of the people especially the youth of Jammu region.

Thousands of Young Panthers thereafter took out a rally which passed through Main Bazaar and various wards of Ramnagar, shouting slogans against the government and the local MLA. They sought resignation of the MLA Ramnagar for neglect of Ramnagar in development and for promoting a culture of corruption in the constituency.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Pawan Dev Singh, Prikshit Singh, Pushpinder, Des Raj, Pawan Rassal, Sanjay Dalsar, Rakesh Gupta, Sunil Sumbriya, Ganesh Dass, Vinod Sharma, Mohan Lal Sharma, Rashpaul Singh, Sahil Sharma, Uttam Singh and Mohit Mankotia.