BJP pays tributes to Jaitley

JAMMU: Senior leaders and party activists of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir remembered contributions of former Union Minister, Arun Jaitley for the party, society and Nation and paid him rich tributes at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

State President Ravinder Raina along with MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, State General Secretary Dr Narinder Singh, MLC Ashok Khajuria, former Minister Sat Sharma, State Vice-President Pawan Khajuria, Chief State Spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, MLC Vikram Randhawa, senior leader Chander Mohan Sharma, senior leader Satish Sharma, MLC Sofi Yusuf, P L Koul, Subhash Gupta and other leaders spoke on the occasion, remembering former Union Minister, Arun Jaitley.

Raina, while paying tributes to the great soul, remembered crucial role of late former Union Finance Minister in entire journey of GST.

Advocate Sunil Sethi, threw light upon his life discourse as an advocate and patriotic person. He said that everybody has to leave for heavenly abode, but the way Jaitley left, has created a void which cannot be filled.

A short-movie on former Union Minister, Arun Jaitley was also showcased on the occasion. Yudhvir Sethi conducted proceedings of the event.

BJP State Vice-President and former Minister Dr D K Manyal, Sham Choudhary, Parmod Kapahi, Rajeev Charak, Sanjay Baru, Arvind Gupta, Ajay Pargal, Ramesh Arora, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, S S Bijral, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr Suresh Ajay Magotra, Dr Tahir Choudhary, Naresh Dogra, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Pawan Sharma, Surinder Choudhary, Jugal Dogra, Prem Gupta, Munish Sharma, Varinderjit Singh, Karan Singh, Rashpaul Verma, Rajinder Singh Chib, Ayodhya Gupta, former MLA Dalip Parihar, Sanjita Dogra, Shalja Gupta, Gurmeet Randhawa, Kulbushan Mahotra, Parmoksh Seth, Vinay Gupta, Sanjeev Sharma, Munish Khajuria, Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Rekha Mahajan, Naresh Sharma, Ashok Gandhi and Dharminder Kumar also paid tributes to the veteran leader.