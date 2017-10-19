BJP pays tributes to 1966 student martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the third day of Martyrs Day, State BJP leaders paid tributes to student martyrs of 1966 here on Wednesday.

Led by District Vice President BJP, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, the party leaders assembled at Shahidi Sthal, GGM Science College, Jammu and paid rich tributes to four martyrs including Brij Mohan, Subash Chander, Gulshan Handa and Gurcharan Singh who sacrificed their lives while fighting against discrimination and injustice.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, while addressing the gathering, said that these martyrs have taught the young generation to always fight against injustice and discrimination. He appealed to the students and youth of J and K to work unitedly for the welfare of J and K State. He also appealed to call these days as Martyrs Day instead of black days. Others who were present on the occasion included Nikhil Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Parshotam, Ravi Kumar, Ved Kumar, Ashok and Shubam Sharma.